BreakingNews
Monkeypox cases climb to nearly 100 in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Monkeypox cases climb to nearly 100 in Georgia

A medical laboratory technician picks up from a fridge a reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
A medical laboratory technician picks up from a fridge a reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Because demand outweighs supply for the vaccine, those at highest risk are being prioritized by state health officials

With a near doubling of monkeypox cases over the past week in Georgia, state health officials are struggling to keep up with demand for vaccines to fight the virus.

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 93 monkeypox cases in the state, up from 48 on July 13, all among men living in metro Atlanta. As more commercial labs have begun handling tests for monkeypox, the confirmed number of cases is rising quickly here and around the world.

There have been no U.S. deaths from the virus, which appeared in May in Europe and the U.S. As of Thursday, there have been 1,470 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus in U.S. residents this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Georgia has received approximately 3,000 doses of vaccine – enough for 1,500 people to receive the two-dose series. Allocations of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government will increase as production of the vaccine ramps up.

The Fulton County Board of Health held an event last weekend to administer 200 doses of the monkeypox vaccines. Appointments for the vaccines filled up within hours. There are two more vaccine events scheduled in Fulton and Gwinnett counties but those slots are already full, according to the health departments.

The state agency said they are prioritizing vaccine distribution in five metro counties — Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton. There is no residency requirement.

With the extremely limited vaccine supply, doctors need to request the vaccine on a case-by-case basis for their patients through the state health department. The monkeypox vaccine can help prevent illness, and also reduce the severity of the disease for those already infected.

Georgia’s first-ever case was announced in early June. While several of the cases here are associated with either international travel or traveling to a recent conference in Chicago, more recent cases were not associated with travel, according to DPH.

Endemic in parts of Africa, the virus doesn’t usually spread easily among people, concerning global health officials. While most cases so far are among men who have sex with men, health officials emphasize that anyone can contract the virus through close personal contact.

U.S. health officials recently announced it was expanding the pool of people who are advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could have been infected. That can include men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading.

Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, and a rash that can take weeks to clear.

About the Author

Follow Helena Oliviero on twitter

joined the AJC in 2002 as a features writer.

Editors' Picks
97.1/The River now dominating Atlanta radio ratings
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
Rivers Academy boys win National High School Invitational
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
5h ago
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
5h ago
Atlanta United’s Darren Eales leaving to join Newcastle United
3h ago
The Latest
New mental health hotline launches in nation, Georgia
2h ago
Henry County school board holding millage rate hearings
7h ago
Clayton County may get help with grant applications
10h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top