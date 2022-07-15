Monkeypox cases climb to nearly 100 in Georgia

The state agency said they are prioritizing vaccine distribution in five metro counties — Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton. There is no residency requirement.

With the extremely limited vaccine supply, doctors need to request the vaccine on a case-by-case basis for their patients through the state health department. The monkeypox vaccine can help prevent illness, and also reduce the severity of the disease for those already infected.

Georgia’s first-ever case was announced in early June. While several of the cases here are associated with either international travel or traveling to a recent conference in Chicago, more recent cases were not associated with travel, according to DPH.

Endemic in parts of Africa, the virus doesn’t usually spread easily among people, concerning global health officials. While most cases so far are among men who have sex with men, health officials emphasize that anyone can contract the virus through close personal contact.

U.S. health officials recently announced it was expanding the pool of people who are advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could have been infected. That can include men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading.

Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, and a rash that can take weeks to clear.