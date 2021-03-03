Moneypenny taking calls at new Duluth headquarters

Located at 2915 Premiere Parkway, the 27,000-square-foot building gives 225 employees a new place to work. The company relocated to a larger facility in response to growth, with the new building being twice the size of its previous U.S. headquarters in Buford, said Mary Jane Greenhalgh, consultant for Moneypenny.

The company hopes to expand its sales, tech, operations and contact center teams at the new headquarters in coming months, Greenhalgh said. She would not provide information on specific hiring plans for the new facility or the pay range for the jobs created in Duluth.