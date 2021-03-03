Moneypenny taking calls at new Duluth headquarters

Moneypenny, a phone answering service based in the U.K., started taking calls this week at its new U.S. headquarters located outside Duluth off Sugarloaf Parkway, the company announced Monday.
Located at 2915 Premiere Parkway, the 27,000-square-foot building gives 225 employees a new place to work. The company relocated to a larger facility in response to growth, with the new building being twice the size of its previous U.S. headquarters in Buford, said Mary Jane Greenhalgh, consultant for Moneypenny.
The company hopes to expand its sales, tech, operations and contact center teams at the new headquarters in coming months, Greenhalgh said. She would not provide information on specific hiring plans for the new facility or the pay range for the jobs created in Duluth.
The communication services company grew its employee base by 15% in March 2020 alone, with the company growing 40% overall last year, according to a press release. Between its U.S. offices in Atlanta and Charleston, and Wrexham, Wales, Moneypenny employs about 1,000 people.
Handling 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses each year, Moneypenny specializes in delivering outsourced phone answering services, live chat and other technology services to businesses. Last year, Moneypenny acquired bilingual telephone answering provider VoiceNation and business phone app Ninja Number.
Moneypenny’s new location is part of the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District, in which participating commercial properties pay a self-imposed tax to cover new infrastructure and other project costs in the area. Construction of the Moneypenny building brought more than $1 million in capital investment to the district, according to the press release.
Constructed to mirror the company’s U.K. offices, the new facility includes a social area for staff in the middle of the building complete with a reading corner, social spaces and a kitchen. The company installed soundproof desk pods and headsets for its receptionists, the company said.