MONDAY’S WEATHER | Mild temps with lots of sunshine this afternoon

After a cold spell this weekend, it’ll warm up nicely Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around.
Metro Atlanta’s morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s and will top out near 60 degrees by the afternoon, making it one of those days to dress in layers.
“The mornings (this week) are gonna be a little chilly but the afternoons are going to warm up very, very nicely,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Especially the next couple of mornings, they’re expected to start near freezing. But after that, no more freezes are expected through the rest of February, Monahan said.
Afternoon highs will gradually increase as the week goes on, with Thursday possibly seeing a high at or near 70 degrees.
“It’s gonna feel like springtime on Thursday,” Monahan said. “Thursday night into Friday morning, we get some spring showers. There’s gonna be some rain moving through North Georgia and setting us up for a perfect weekend.”
Areas north of the metro could see up to an inch of widespread rain, while closer to the city the rainfall will be on the light side.
Things dry out in time for the weekend, with highs in the 60s under sunny skies.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
