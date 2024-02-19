MONDAY’S WEATHER | Mild temps with lots of sunshine this afternoon

Especially the next couple of mornings, they’re expected to start near freezing. But after that, no more freezes are expected through the rest of February, Monahan said.

Afternoon highs will gradually increase as the week goes on, with Thursday possibly seeing a high at or near 70 degrees.

“It’s gonna feel like springtime on Thursday,” Monahan said. “Thursday night into Friday morning, we get some spring showers. There’s gonna be some rain moving through North Georgia and setting us up for a perfect weekend.”

Areas north of the metro could see up to an inch of widespread rain, while closer to the city the rainfall will be on the light side.

Things dry out in time for the weekend, with highs in the 60s under sunny skies.

