Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case

Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Political operative, pastor, found guilty in March on nine counts in long-running corruption investigation

Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday in connection to a pay-for-play contracting scheme that rocked City Hall.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones complimented Bickers, the longtime pastor Emmanuel Baptist Church in Southeast Atlanta, for her years of commitment to the community but said they could not make up for the deliberate harm to taxpayers in pocketing millions from ill-gotten contracts.

”This was not an accident, this was a deliberate plan to get money,” he said before handing down a sentence of 168 months.

ExploreThe Mitzi Bickers verdict: nine counts guilty, three not guilty

Bickers, who at one time was hailed as helping former Mayor Kasim Reed win his first term in office, was convicted in March of nine of 12 counts from a federal indictment in 2018. Among the charges was conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Bickers will be on house arrest until contacted to report to prison in Alabama. Her attorneys have said they plan to appeal.

This story is developing.

Our reporting

Investigative reporting by the AJC in 2017 linked Bickers to contractor Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr., the first person to plead guilty in the federal corruption probe of Atlanta City Hall. The AJC found Mitchell and a second contractor paid Bickers more than $1.6 million over a period of several years, including while she worked for the city. A federal grand jury later indicted her on charges she accepted more than $2 million and conspired to help the contractors win millions in city business. She was found guilty on nine counts in March.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

