Milton man gets prison for stealing $1.6 million from elderly property owner

A Milton man was recently sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding the elderly owner of an Atlanta apartment complex.
A statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine’s office said Louis Beria was convicted in November after pleading guilty for stealing more than $1.6 million from a senior citizen who hired him as a property manager.
Beria owned a separate apartment property and stole money from the victim’s apartment complex to pay for construction work, the statement said.
The fraud case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by the Department of Justice Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force unit, which focuses on fraud schemes against senior citizens.
“The victim trusted Beria to manage his property but was betrayed when the defendant diverted over $1.6 million for his own benefit,” Erskine said in a statement. “With elder fraud unfortunately on the rise, it remains a priority for our office.”
Beria, 64, was ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution to the victim. He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervision after his release.