Milton honors notable athletes in Wall of Fame ceremony

Milton will celebrate athletes whose accomplishments spanned high school, college and professional sports. A ceremony takes place Saturday to celebrate new names for the Wall of Fame at Bell Memorial Park.
The wall was introduced in 2019 to honor notable athletes, coaches and others who contributed to the city’s parks and recreation programs.
The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held near the park roundabout.
Three of the seven inductees are below:
Jack Dunn a former player on Hopewell Baseball team played shortstop at Northwestern University before being drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2019. He’s now playing in the Minor Leagues, a statement said.
Ryan Stachler played golf in the 2016 U.S. Open Championship and 2018 U.S. Amateur tournament at Pebble Beach, Florida. The statement said he won state titles for Milton High School in 2012 and Cambridge High School in 2015.
Amanda Marshall was a softball starter at Milton High School and went on to play Division I softball at Nicholls State University and travelled the world as a member of Great Britain’s national softball team, the statement said.