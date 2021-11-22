ajc logo
Metro Atlanta median home price at $349,000 after two-year, 40% rise

The supply of homes for sale is historically low. Meanwhile average long-term mortgage rates remain low, fueling demand in homebuying. The key 30-year rate has continued to hover around 3%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The supply of homes for sale is historically low. Meanwhile average long-term mortgage rates remain low, fueling demand in homebuying. The key 30-year rate has continued to hover around 3%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta’s median home price last month reached $349,000, rising again after a lull of several months, as the supply of homes for sale continued to dwindle, according to a report from Re/Max.

After leveling off in late summer, prices moved up 4% in October from the month before.

Prices had been rising steadily for years, but a pandemic-enhanced sellers’ market has lifted the median price of a home in the region’s 28 counties by 20% since October 2020 and by a stunning 40% since the fall of 2019, said Kristen Jones, the owner of Re/Max Around Atlanta, a real estate brokerage.

In recent months, the combination of higher prices and a scarcity of listings has meant fewer and fewer sales, she said. The number of sales dropped by more than 13% compared with October of last year.

In a market in which sellers and buyers have roughly equal negotiating power, the number of homes listed for sale typically represents about six or seven months of sales. In contrast, last month listings represented just 1.3 months of sales.

Among the more active housing markets last month, Forsyth County houses had the highest price, a median of $480,000. The most homes — 1,538 — were sold in Fulton County. Gwinnett had the hottest market, with homes listed only an average of 15 days before a sale, according to Re/Max Around Atlanta.

Demand is fueled by a growing economy and the addition of good-paying jobs. Moreover, low interest rates make homebuying more inviting by minimizing monthly mortgage payments.

Despite the run-up in Atlanta-area prices, the region is still relatively affordable compared to many other metro areas, said Cory Hopkins, managing editor of economic research for Zillow, the Seattle-based home-listing company.

“First-time buyers are at a bit of a disadvantage in this market, unable to rely on the proceeds from a prior home sale to help pad their down-payment,” he said.

Wage growth has been relatively strong by historical standards, but is still on average less than 5% per year, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve.

Home prices are rising a lot faster.

Meanwhile, inventory — that is, the number of homes listed for sale — has kept shrinking.

Experts chalk up the lack of listings to a number of factors, starting with the massive surplus left by the burst of the housing bubble in 2007. The ensuing recession put many builders out of business and convinced the survivors to be cautious about new construction.

Building has never recovered to pre-bubble levels, even though the region’s population has continued to grow.

Even when builders wanted to take advantage of the rising prices, many have found the process to be slow going because of various legal and zoning restrictions.

“Across Georgia and in greater Atlanta, there are local laws mandating minimum lot sizes, minimum square footage requirements, and building setbacks,” said Erica Smith Ewing, senior attorney for the Institute for Justice, a libertarian-leaning, nonprofit law firm. “These laws all make housing more expensive.”

The group is currently suing the city of Doraville for its housing code enforcement practices and the city of Calhoun for its building code requirements.

Metro Atlanta home sales, October 2021

Median home price: $349,000

Price compared to Oct., 2020: up 20.3%

Number of home sales: 8,509

Number of home sales, compared to Oct., 2020: down 13.4%

___________________

Metro Atlanta median home price milestones

July 2000: $150,000

May 2015: $200,000

June 2018: $250,000

March 2021: $300,000

Recent: $349,000

___________________

Median sales price, most active counties

Forsyth: $480,000

Fulton: $410,000

Cherokee: $400,000

Fayete: $390,000

Cobb: $370,500

Gwinnett: $360,000

DeKalb: $347,464

Coweta: $340,000

Henry: $315,000

Clayton: $224,000

Source: Re/Max, Re/Max Around Atlanta

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael E. Kanell
Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

