Metro Atlanta job market stronger than usual in January

That means the upshot of the Atlanta report is upbeat, said Mark Butler, Georgia’s commissioner of labor.

The odds are good that, if January’s wannabe workers haven’t been hired yet, they will be soon, he said. There are currently more than 95,000 job openings listed for the metro area.

“We continue to see Georgia’s workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers,” Butler said.

In January, the most growth was in the corporate and tech jobs.

Uncertainty still clouds the economy’s path. The nation was already facing inflation, which has been accelerated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That’s prompted more people to look for additional, part-time work, said Monica Plaza, chief strategy officer of Wonolo, a staffing company that connects workers to job openings. “Folks are seeking to pick up some extra work, in a gig way,” she said.

And the virulent and unpredictable coronavirus is still out there. But, in the 21 months since the pandemic-triggered shutdowns threw hundreds of thousands of people out of work, the Atlanta economy has expanded by 415,000 jobs.

About 112,300 were added during the last six months of 2021. Atlanta now has 25,600 more jobs than it had at the pre-pandemic peak.

Georgia has been among the leaders in the U.S. in the rate of hiring, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Since January, the fastest hiring has been in service and retail jobs, according to Wonolo.

The report on January jobs was delayed by the annual update of government statistics. February’s report on jobs is expected in two weeks.

Metro Atlanta job market

Unemployment rate, January: 3.3% (up from 2.8%)

Labor force, January: up 20,719

Employed people, January: up 5,992

Unemployed, January: up 14,727

Metro Atlanta jobs

January 2022: down 22,200

Average pre-pandemic January: down 47,500

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics