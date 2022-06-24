ajc logo
Meet NFL greats, get COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in Fulton

Syringes with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots for children aged 6 months to 4 years old are shown next to vaccine cards, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Super Bowl champions and Pro-Bowlers are asking you to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturday if you haven’t already.

There will be a slew of greats from Atlanta Falcons and other franchises at the Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with not only shots but prizes and free food and drink.

The event is being hosted by Fulton and the county board of health, so those getting their first and second jabs are supposed to receive a $100 gift card, according to a county news release.

Appointments are needed, but folks are encouraged to register online at www.curogram.com/registrations/6164212718fe6d009fecb558.

OK, here’s what you really want to know. The following former players will be present and happy to meet you:

Warrick Dunn, a running back for the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (where he was one half of the WD-40 run-game duo of him and No. 40 Mike Alstott) in addition to a three-time Pro Bowl player

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, a wide receiver and masterful return specialist with the Falcons and Houston Oilers who appeared in the Pro Bowl three times

Andrew Bolton, a Memphis-born running back who played with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks but is now the chapter president of NFL Alumni Georgia

Terance Mathis, a Redan High School graduate became a wide receiver with the Falcons for eight seasons and then also the New York Jets

Dan Benish, the Clemson University defensive tackle who helped the Tigers win the 1982 Orange Bowl played for the Falcons and the team now known as the Washington Commanders

Horace King, one of “The Five” — the five Black men Coach Vince Dooley brought in in 1971, breaking the color barrier for the University of Georgia’s football program — the running back also played for the Detroit Lions

