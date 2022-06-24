Meet NFL greats, get COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in Fulton

⋅ Warrick Dunn, a running back for the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (where he was one half of the WD-40 run-game duo of him and No. 40 Mike Alstott) in addition to a three-time Pro Bowl player

⋅ Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, a wide receiver and masterful return specialist with the Falcons and Houston Oilers who appeared in the Pro Bowl three times

⋅ Andrew Bolton, a Memphis-born running back who played with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks but is now the chapter president of NFL Alumni Georgia

⋅ Terance Mathis, a Redan High School graduate became a wide receiver with the Falcons for eight seasons and then also the New York Jets

⋅ Dan Benish, the Clemson University defensive tackle who helped the Tigers win the 1982 Orange Bowl played for the Falcons and the team now known as the Washington Commanders

⋅ Horace King, one of “The Five” — the five Black men Coach Vince Dooley brought in in 1971, breaking the color barrier for the University of Georgia’s football program — the running back also played for the Detroit Lions