Dunn to receive 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award

In 2008, Dunn returned to the Bucs for his final season.

Upon his retirement in 2009, he became a limited partner of the Falcons. In 2013, Dunn graduated with his Executive MBA from Emory University. In 2013, he became the 10th member of the Falcons’ Ring of Honor.

Dunn is the founder of Warrick Dunn Charities, which began as a tribute to his mother, Betty Smothers, a Baton Rouge police officer who as a single mother of six worked. She wanted to own her a home. While working a second job as a security guard, Smothers was killed in the line of duty and never realized owning a house.

Since 1997, Warrick Dunn Charities has worked with affordable housing providers in 24 different markets across the country to provide assistance for 190 single-parent families who are actively working to support themselves and are purchasing their first home. The organization surprises single-parent families by completely furnishing each home and providing down payment assistance totaling $940,000 to date.

Also, Warrick Dunn Charities offers a financial literacy program called Count on Your Future and SCULPT, a health and wellness program, and more than 500 families have participated in the programs since 2015.

In February 2020, Dunn launched his second nonprofit, WD Communities, which will help families with the purchase of affordable or transitional housing.

“If winning this award helps bring attention to the plight many families suffer because of the lack of affordable housing, then I am honored to accept it,” Dunn said. “The Lifetime Achievement Award, bestowed by the Atlanta Sports Council is helping shine a light on the issues that effect many of those who live in and around Atlanta, and that is important work, so I’d like to recognize their help as well.”

Previous lifetime achievement award winners including Steve Koonin (2020), Dikembe Mutombo (2019), John Schuerholz (2018), Arthur Blank (2017), John Smoltz (2016), Tom Glavine (2015), the late Tommy Nobis (2014), Chipper Jones (2013), Dominique Wilkins (2012) and Bobby Cox (2011).

“Warrick’s passion for Atlanta is unmatched, and his philanthropic efforts not only make our community better but also set a high bar for other athletes in the community to give back,” said Dina Gerson, the Atlanta Sports Council’s board chair. “His influence and advocacy have helped make Atlanta’s sports community what it is today.”

