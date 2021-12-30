Hamburger icon
McDonough COVID-19 testing site closed temporarily due to staff shortage

A COVID-19 testing site in McDonough was closed temporarily on Wednesday because of a staffing shortage. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)
A COVID-19 testing site in McDonough was closed temporarily on Wednesday because of a staffing shortage. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A McDonough COVID-19 testing site has been closed temporarily because of a staffing shortage, despite rising demand for the facility’s services because of the omicron variant of the virus.

The Georgia District 4 Department of Public Health will reopen the site Red Hawk Park at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, Henry County leaders said late Wednesday. In the interim, Henry residents are being directed to other sites in the county and across south metro, including in Jonesboro, Griffin, Jackson and Conyers.

Those seeking testing in metro Atlanta have been met with long lines at sites as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has swept the area. DeKalb County closed at least one of its largest testing sites early Thursday after overnight rain led to flooding conditions in much of metro.

Henry officials said those seeking an alternative site to Red Hawk should call ahead to other locations to make sure they can be accommodated because most do not take walk-ins. A list of testing sites can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder.

