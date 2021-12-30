McDonough COVID-19 testing site closed temporarily due to staff shortage

The Georgia District 4 Department of Public Health will reopen the site Red Hawk Park at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, Henry County leaders said late Wednesday. In the interim, Henry residents are being directed to other sites in the county and across south metro, including in Jonesboro, Griffin, Jackson and Conyers.

Those seeking testing in metro Atlanta have been met with long lines at sites as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has swept the area. DeKalb County closed at least one of its largest testing sites early Thursday after overnight rain led to flooding conditions in much of metro.