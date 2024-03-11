Metro Atlanta

Inside City Hall: Mayor Andre Dickens keeps low profile during Biden rally

President Joe Biden greets Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., after arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta, as from left, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., and Mereda Davis Johnson watch. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden greets Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., after arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta, as from left, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., and Mereda Davis Johnson watch. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens may have been seen mingling with President Joe Biden in a recent video shot inside the Oval Office, but the first-term mayor stayed behind the scenes on Saturday when the president visited the city.

Biden, along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, traveled to Atlanta over the weekend for the first campaign stop in Georgia, a crucial swing state in the race to the White House. At the same time, just 70 miles away, Former President Donald Trump rallied with supporters in Rome.

While both U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock gave impassioned speeches to the crowd gathered at Pullman Yards in the Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta’s mayor wasn’t included in the speaker lineup for the event.

Just before the president came on stage, Dickens was seen mingling with attendees and doing interviews with the press in the back of the event space.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution caught up with the mayor as well, who said the event was focused on touting endorsements from minority voter mobilization groups and allowing residents to hear directly from Biden himself.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens poses backstage with a sticker that reads "Regulate Guns not Women" at a campaign stop for President Joe Biden in Atlanta on March 9, 2024.

“Today is a big day in the city of Atlanta given that right now we are a true battleground state — kicking off campaigns with Joe Biden, our President, and our previous president in our state at the same time, both vying for the attention of Georgia,” Dickens told the AJC.

“I think the pathway to the presidency must be won by winning Georgia,” he said calling back to the last election cycle. “It happened in 2020 by 11,000, 12,000 votes so we have to do it again. So this is important.”

But the mayor’s low-profile may be because he hasn’t always been met with the warmest of welcomes from crowds gathered at presidential campaign events.

Dickens received an icy reception at the last Biden-Harris campaign visit when spoke ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris during her stop at Morehouse. A mixture of cheers and boos filled the HBCU auditorium when the first-term mayor took the stage.

It’s not the first time the mayor faced heckling from young voters over his handling of controversial topics like the city’s planned public safety training center.

---

Overall, metro Atlanta added 72,000 jobs last year. The construction sector, which has about 146,000 workers, grew by 4,700. Here, workers on an 18-story, 304-unit apartment tower being built across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium near downtown. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Residents in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhoods are likely familiar with a powdery snowfall of white particles that often coat their balconies and clog gutters in high-traffic area of the city.

The phenomenon is also known as “Styrofoam snow” and manifests from materials used for construction of new high-rise buildings. City officials say residents who live in plagued areas complain frequently about the irritating substance.

Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi authored and passed legislation at the end of last year in an effort to cut back on the construction litter that wasn’t always penalized under city code.

“What we saw in Midtown was almost like, you know, snowfall,” he told the AJC last week. “But it wasn’t snow, it was small bits of Styrofoam raining down from high rise construction.”

The legislation created a new level of enforcement in the city’s litter ordinances that allows a property owner or contractors to be held liable for debris and face a fine.

“The city has to balance the livability and safety of existing residents and visitors with the need for more housing,” Farokhi said. “So when new housing goes up, making sure that it can go up efficiently but also not put residents or visitors at risk — whether that’s environmental risk or safety risk — it’s a balance the city has to strike.

Do you struggle with the impact of construction in the Midtown neighborhood? Drop me an email at: riley.bunch@ajc.com.

---

RuPaul Book Tour Event Captured at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 10, 2024. — by Kevin Lowery for @weymouthwatson

March 10th will now be known as “RuPaul Day” across the city of Atlanta after council members along with the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs honored the iconic drag entertainer RuPaul Andre Charles.

The Emmy-award-winning reality T.V. show host of RuPaul’s Drag Race was an Atlanta Public Schools graduate who rose to fame by performing at some of Atlanta’s most bustling nightclubs throughout the 1980s.

RuPaul made a stop in Atlanta with the Rainbow Book Bus — the entertainer’s charitable program that promotes books with LGBTQ representation as many Republican-led states have cracked down over the content of school libraries.

“Atlanta cradled me in its loving arms during my formative years, so it is with great honor that I return to accept even more love from the city that made me who I am today,” RuPaul said of the visit.

---

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's City Hall reporter Riley Bunch poses for a photograph outside of Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

