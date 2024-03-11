Inside City Hall: Mayor Andre Dickens keeps low profile during Biden rally

Just before the president came on stage, Dickens was seen mingling with attendees and doing interviews with the press in the back of the event space.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution caught up with the mayor as well, who said the event was focused on touting endorsements from minority voter mobilization groups and allowing residents to hear directly from Biden himself.

“Today is a big day in the city of Atlanta given that right now we are a true battleground state — kicking off campaigns with Joe Biden, our President, and our previous president in our state at the same time, both vying for the attention of Georgia,” Dickens told the AJC.

“I think the pathway to the presidency must be won by winning Georgia,” he said calling back to the last election cycle. “It happened in 2020 by 11,000, 12,000 votes so we have to do it again. So this is important.”

But the mayor’s low-profile may be because he hasn’t always been met with the warmest of welcomes from crowds gathered at presidential campaign events.

Dickens received an icy reception at the last Biden-Harris campaign visit when spoke ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris during her stop at Morehouse. A mixture of cheers and boos filled the HBCU auditorium when the first-term mayor took the stage.

It’s not the first time the mayor faced heckling from young voters over his handling of controversial topics like the city’s planned public safety training center.

Residents in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhoods are likely familiar with a powdery snowfall of white particles that often coat their balconies and clog gutters in high-traffic area of the city.

The phenomenon is also known as “Styrofoam snow” and manifests from materials used for construction of new high-rise buildings. City officials say residents who live in plagued areas complain frequently about the irritating substance.

Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi authored and passed legislation at the end of last year in an effort to cut back on the construction litter that wasn’t always penalized under city code.

“What we saw in Midtown was almost like, you know, snowfall,” he told the AJC last week. “But it wasn’t snow, it was small bits of Styrofoam raining down from high rise construction.”

The legislation created a new level of enforcement in the city’s litter ordinances that allows a property owner or contractors to be held liable for debris and face a fine.

“The city has to balance the livability and safety of existing residents and visitors with the need for more housing,” Farokhi said. “So when new housing goes up, making sure that it can go up efficiently but also not put residents or visitors at risk — whether that’s environmental risk or safety risk — it’s a balance the city has to strike.

March 10th will now be known as “RuPaul Day” across the city of Atlanta after council members along with the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs honored the iconic drag entertainer RuPaul Andre Charles.

The Emmy-award-winning reality T.V. show host of RuPaul’s Drag Race was an Atlanta Public Schools graduate who rose to fame by performing at some of Atlanta’s most bustling nightclubs throughout the 1980s.

RuPaul made a stop in Atlanta with the Rainbow Book Bus — the entertainer’s charitable program that promotes books with LGBTQ representation as many Republican-led states have cracked down over the content of school libraries.

“Atlanta cradled me in its loving arms during my formative years, so it is with great honor that I return to accept even more love from the city that made me who I am today,” RuPaul said of the visit.

