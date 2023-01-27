X
MathTrails launching at Clayton County International Park on Friday

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools is launching a new Mathtrails Friday in the Lake Spivey Recreation Center at the Clayton County International Park.

The school system describes the Mathtrail as “a visual installation that introduces early intervention math concepts to connect children to their environment through play. The trail encourages children and their families to find fun in math and explore its function in the world around them.”

Clayton is one of five communities in the country to feature a customized MathTrail developed by the MathTalk organization, the school system said.

The free event is set for 12-3 p.m. at the facility, which is located at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro. Music, food trucks and local vendors will be offered during the program.

