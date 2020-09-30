X

Massive John Lewis sign to be unveiled ahead of voter registration deadline

A portion of the mural set to be unveiled Thursday.

Local News
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A massive new digital sign featuring the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis is set to be unveiled in downtown Atlanta this weekend, just before the voter registration deadline in Georgia.

The 174-foot-long mural will be on display from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 atop the skyscraper at 100 Peachtree St., which was formerly known as the “Equitable” building and is now home to a digital signage board.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union commissioned Atlanta-based artist Craig “Flux” Singleton to design the sign.

The full mural that will appear atop 100 Peachtree.

“Our digital sign gives us the opportunity to share powerful images and messages, and it was important to us to boldly honor someone as meaningful to our state and nation as Representative John Lewis,” Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia’s Own, said in a statement. "We chose to display the mural in the days leading up to the deadline for Georgians to register to vote because the importance of voting is one of the most prevailing lessons we learned from Representative Lewis.”

Next Monday, Oct. 5 is the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election, which features the race for president and several statewide races.

Lewis' Atlanta district office was also located at 100 Peachtree.

