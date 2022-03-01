Mass COVID-19 vaccination site trimming hours in Gwinnett

The Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments’ mass vaccination site is now operating only on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. COVID-19 testing will continue to operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site which is located at the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall, opened over a year ago, administering over 167,000 vaccines.