Mass COVID-19 vaccination site trimming hours in Gwinnett

Fewer COVID cases will soon mean fewer hours of operation at one metro vaccination site.
The Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments’ mass vaccination site is now operating only on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. COVID-19 testing will continue to operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The site which is located at the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall, opened over a year ago, administering over 167,000 vaccines.
“This joint effort between our health department, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and county government truly helped us bring immunity to the community,” Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director of Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments said.
“We were able to vaccinate so many more individuals because of the flow and layout of this space rather than dealing with high demand at our health centers. We can’t thank Gwinnett County enough for their support to make this happen,” she added.
Vaccinations are free and appointments are not required.
Gwinnett and Rockdale county both have at least a 50% vaccination rate, while Newton county has at least 40%. The three counties have also seen a recent decline in COVID-19 cases.
Those looking for more information may visit the county health department website.
