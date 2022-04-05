MARTA surveying Clayton County residents on BRT proposal

The agency has released a survey expected to take about 10 minutes to complete to determine support for the project. Budgeted to cost $338.1 million, the 15-mile bus system runs along a fixed route from MARTA’s College Park subway station to Southlake Mobility Center at Southlake Mall.

If constructed, the BRT will connect several key destinations in Clayton, including the Shops of Riverdale and the Southern Regional Medical Center. The line, now in the planning stages, would start construction after 2024 and begin operation in 2026 if it is realized.