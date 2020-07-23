MARTA seeks Black creatives for public artwork at DeKalb stations

MARTA plans to install public artwork created by Black artists at three rail stations in DeKalb County this fall.
The art pieces will be temporarily installed at the East Lake, Decatur and Avondale stations. Submissions are now open for the project, which is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement “and the call for racial justice and equity, though the subject matter is not limited to these topics,” MARTA said in a statement Thursday.
“The work should be original, site-specific, and durable enough to remain at each rail station for at least six months,” the agency said.
Online applications are due July 31; a jury will select the three pieces, which will be installed in late September or early October. Each of the selected works will be given a budget of $8,000.
MARTA’s public art program Artbound is working with the Decatur Arts Alliance and the city of Decatur on the project. Anyone who has questions can email anna@decaturartsalliance.org.