MARTA seeks Black creatives for public artwork at DeKalb stations

The art pieces will be temporarily installed at the East Lake, Decatur and Avondale stations. Submissions are now open for the project, which is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement “and the call for racial justice and equity, though the subject matter is not limited to these topics,” MARTA said in a statement Thursday.

“The work should be original, site-specific, and durable enough to remain at each rail station for at least six months,” the agency said.