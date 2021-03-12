MARTA picks location for long-sought Clayton bus maintenance facility

The transit agency’s board earlier this week agreed to purchase about 31 acres on Old Dixie Road in Forest Park to build a proposed a 105,000-square-foot building that MARTA has said it hopes to have built by 2026. Once operational, it will create about 350 jobs.

“This is a culmination and a milestone in a conversation that goes back six, seven years at this point,” said Robert Ashe, a MARTA board member and former chairman.