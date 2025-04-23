MARTA has a new tool to help riders plan their trips online.
Customers can search for available routes online at tracker.itsmarta.com/plan and pick the one that works best for their travel plans.
The web application, which is mobile friendly, gives riders options to select between the quickest trip, the shortest walk or the fewest transfers.
The app also shows riders different ways to reach MARTA stations, whether you’re walking, biking or driving. There’s real-time bus, train and streetcar arrival information, and the app is available in English and Spanish.
The trip planner is part of MARTA’s ongoing efforts to make the system easier to navigate and encourage ridership, which has struggled to rebound since the pandemic changed people’s commuting travel habits.
Riders trying to navigate the best MARTA routes have a few options. In addition to the new web tracker, customers can continue using MARTA’s On-the-Go app, which shows bus, train and streetcar schedules and real-time maps. It doesn’t offer as many options for planning trips between two locations, however.
Apps like Google or Apple maps also allow trip planning, and another option is an app created last year by an Atlanta metro resident who was frustrated at using the On-the-Go app.
That app, SMARTA, shows riders the closest stop to them. It also shows bus and train cancellations.
MARTA’s new tracker includes some of those features. In addition to being able to plan trips, it shows trip cancellations, route alerts and stop amenities.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
MARTA must get back on track. Here’s how.
MARTA can't afford to double down on the status quo. It must act boldly,
Uber Shuttle to launch at Atlanta airport with service to downtown, Midtown
The Uber Shuttle service will launch with 14-passenger vehicles.
Atlanta airport’s Plane Train service disrupted
When the Plane Train service is down, it can cause congestion in the ground transportation mall underneath the concourses at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.