The app also shows riders different ways to reach MARTA stations, whether you’re walking, biking or driving. There’s real-time bus, train and streetcar arrival information, and the app is available in English and Spanish.

The trip planner is part of MARTA’s ongoing efforts to make the system easier to navigate and encourage ridership, which has struggled to rebound since the pandemic changed people’s commuting travel habits.

Riders trying to navigate the best MARTA routes have a few options. In addition to the new web tracker, customers can continue using MARTA’s On-the-Go app, which shows bus, train and streetcar schedules and real-time maps. It doesn’t offer as many options for planning trips between two locations, however.

Apps like Google or Apple maps also allow trip planning, and another option is an app created last year by an Atlanta metro resident who was frustrated at using the On-the-Go app.

That app, SMARTA, shows riders the closest stop to them. It also shows bus and train cancellations.

MARTA’s new tracker includes some of those features. In addition to being able to plan trips, it shows trip cancellations, route alerts and stop amenities.