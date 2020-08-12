MARTA gets $13 million for Clayton County bus maintenance facility

The money is part of $464 million in federal grants the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday to help “replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment.” The agency said the money also will help “to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities,” according to a release.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs and other vital services,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”.