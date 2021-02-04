Markets now offering free food at MARTA stations in Atlanta

Community Farmers Markets, a local nonprofit, has operated pop-up food stands at MARTA stations since 2015. Starting Friday, Feb. 5, the organization is launching its first winter market, and offering a selection of free food. Market customers will be able to choose self-stable items from the pantry, including rice, oats, pasta, and canned foods, the nonprofit said in a press release.

The markets are located at the West End, Five Points, Bankhead, College Park, and Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA stations, targeting areas that have limited access to fresh food. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, issues surrounding food insecurity have become more acute across metro Atlanta; data shows more people are having a hard time putting food on the table.