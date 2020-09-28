Marietta’s Root House Museum offers guided flashlight tours

Residents are asked to bring their own flashlights and to follow social distancing guidelines. Staff will limit the number of guests in the house at one time. Each tour will begin every 30 minutes between 5-8 p.m. and masks must be worn while inside the museum at all times. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased on the day of the tour or online.

Now owned by the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, the museum offers a glimpse into the lives of the Root family and the enslaved people who lived and worked on the property. You can learn more about the Museum and the flashlight tours by visiting the museum’s website.