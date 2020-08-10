Marietta schools offer childcare for teachers during remote learning

08/05/2020 - Marietta, Georgia - Rebekah Duarte participates in virtual learning on a laptop at the Emily Lembeck Learning Center in Marietta, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The learning center is part of the Marietta City Schools district. The Marietta City School System is offering childcare for staff while the district is operating on a virtual-only option. Each class will be staffed by MCS staff members, and no more than five children will be in each class to allow for social distancing. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

“Many staff members want to be in their classrooms when they are doing virtual learning, so we are offering, when possible, for these staff childcare locations to be at the school,” Rivera said.

Custance said daycare services are built around the schedules of parents, which varies by grade level. Rivera said kids experience something like normal school days, with time dedicated to study, breaks and lunch.

Marietta’s initiative is similar to its still-active program that offers free childcare to staff members during planning and staff workdays.

Ruby Waldron fidgets with her headphone cord while participating in virtual learning on a laptop at the Emily Lembeck Learning Center in Marietta, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The learning center is part of the Marietta City Schools district. The Marietta City School System is offering childcare for staff while the district is operating on a virtual-only option. Each class will be staffed by MCS staff members, and no more than five children will be in each class to allow for social distancing.

Marietta City Schools has just under 8,900 students and about 1,200 staff members, including around 800 teachers. Rivera said the system hopes to continue the program after in-person learning resumes.

“We want to eliminate distractions for our teachers and staff who need to be focused on serving someone else’s child,” he said.

Students are socially distanced as they participate in virtual learning on their laptops at the Emily Lembeck Learning Center in Marietta, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The learning center is part of the Marietta City Schools district. The Marietta City School System is offering childcare for staff while the district is operating on a virtual-only option. Each class will be staffed by MCS staff members, and no more than five children will be in each class to allow for social distancing.

Westside Elementary School kindergarten teacher Autumn Martin, whose son is in the program, said it’s difficult for educators to balance remote teaching with helping their own children who may also be learning from home.

“There’s this constant feeling like you’re not doing enough on either end,” she said.

Marietta educators who are teaching remotely feel the strain of trying to take care of their own children and being available for their students and parents who may be struggling with the new normal, Martin said.

“The child care is alleviating some of that strain and it’s making it easier all around to be the best teacher I want to be for my students,” Martin said. “The year will look different, but know we are working so hard to make these babies feel loved and excited about online learning. We are working hard to make it special and trying to make it a great year.”

