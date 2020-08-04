Marietta City Schools to deliver meals to students learning from home

The 8,900 students enrolled in the Marietta City School System won’t go hungry while completing their lessons from home.
The school system, which started the 2020-21 school year Tuesday, will offer daily breakfast and lunch delivery along 18 bus routes throughout the city. U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines say students have to be present to pickup meals. Families can’t take meals with them for students who are not present.
The meal delivery schedule and bus stop locations can be found on the system’s website. Other meal pickup criteria include:
- Students and family members must wear masks while retrieving their meals.
- Students have to provide their name, the school in which they are enrolled and student ID number to get their meals.
- Children not enrolled in the school system will pay the visiting price for a meal, which can be viewed on the system’s website.
- Each MCS student will receive their meals based on whether they receive free or reduced-price meals or pay full price.
Families have to reapply to receive free or reduced-price meals, which can be done by visiting the school system’s website. The grace period for last school year’s status will end Sept. 14. Families have to reapply before that date or they will be charged the full price for meals.
The school system needs volunteers to help with handing out meals. You can visit the system’s website to sign up.