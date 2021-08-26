Marietta school board member resigns from seat

A Marietta City Schools board member resigned after moving outside the ward he was elected to represent, according to Chairwoman Angela Orange.
Alan Levine submitted his resignation on Wednesday to the school board and Superintendent Grant Rivera, she said.
State Board of Education rules require local school board members to reside in areas they represent.
Levine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We thank Mr. Levine for his many yeas of service to the board and this community,” Orange said.
The school board’s seven seats are all up for re-election and three candidates are running for the Ward 1 post formerly held by Levine: Alex Castro, Jeff DeJarnett and Lisa Lindsay.
In Other News
1
City Schools of Decatur aims to require vaccines for students, staff
2
New Gwinnett superintendent launches online survey
3
Marietta schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics
4
Atlanta area school districts record 6,600 COVID cases in third week
5
Atlanta students return to middle school after bomb threat evacuation