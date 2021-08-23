Marietta, Decatur school board candidates quality for November election

Candidates for Decatur and Marietta boards of education have formally qualified to run in Nov. 2 general election.
Jana Johnson-Davis, who holds the at-large seat, is the only City Schools of Decatur incumbent to qualify for re-election. She drew no opposition.
Other Decatur candidates qualifying to run for office are Hans Utz for District 1 and Carmen Sulton and Dan Baskerville for District 2. Incumbents Lewis Jones of District 1 and Heather Tell of District 2 are not running for reelection.
The field is more crowded in Marietta City Schools’ races. Incumbents Alan Levine of Ward 1, Randy Weiner of Ward 3 and Allison Gruehn of Ward 4 did not qualify for re-election. Candidates running for the seven seats include:
Ward 1:
- Alex Castro
- Jeff DeJarnett
- Lisa Lindsay
Ward 2:
- P.J. Hardy
- Jason Waters (incumbent)
Ward 3:
- Ann Almy
- Erica D. Bush
Ward 4:
- George Darden
- Jaillene Hunter
- Angie Smith
Ward 5
- Angela P. Orange (incumbent)
Ward 6
- Kerry Minervini (incumbent)
Ward 7
- Irene Holly Berens (incumbent)
The school board races will be held in conjunction with the municipal elections in both cities.