Marietta, Decatur school board candidates quality for November election

Education
47 minutes ago

Candidates for Decatur and Marietta boards of education have formally qualified to run in Nov. 2 general election.

Jana Johnson-Davis, who holds the at-large seat, is the only City Schools of Decatur incumbent to qualify for re-election. She drew no opposition.

Other Decatur candidates qualifying to run for office are Hans Utz for District 1 and Carmen Sulton and Dan Baskerville for District 2. Incumbents Lewis Jones of District 1 and Heather Tell of District 2 are not running for reelection.

The field is more crowded in Marietta City Schools’ races. Incumbents Alan Levine of Ward 1, Randy Weiner of Ward 3 and Allison Gruehn of Ward 4 did not qualify for re-election. Candidates running for the seven seats include:

Ward 1:

  • Alex Castro
  • Jeff DeJarnett
  • Lisa Lindsay

Ward 2:

  • P.J. Hardy
  • Jason Waters (incumbent)

Ward 3:

  • Ann Almy
  • Erica D. Bush

Ward 4:

  • George Darden
  • Jaillene Hunter
  • Angie Smith

Ward 5

  • Angela P. Orange (incumbent)

Ward 6

  • Kerry Minervini (incumbent)

Ward 7

  • Irene Holly Berens (incumbent)

The school board races will be held in conjunction with the municipal elections in both cities.

