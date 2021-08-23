Marietta, Decatur school board candidates quality for November election

Jana Johnson-Davis, who holds the at-large seat, is the only City Schools of Decatur incumbent to qualify for re-election. She drew no opposition.

Other Decatur candidates qualifying to run for office are Hans Utz for District 1 and Carmen Sulton and Dan Baskerville for District 2. Incumbents Lewis Jones of District 1 and Heather Tell of District 2 are not running for reelection.