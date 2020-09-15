Luxury apartments opening near Beltline

A new apartment complex with hundreds of luxury units is opening this month in Reynoldstown near the Atlanta Beltline.
“Modera Reynoldstown” will have 320 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 18,400 square feet of street-level retail, according to a statement from developers at Mill Creek Residential Trust. Renters are starting to move in this month.
Monthly rents begin at $1,330 for studios, $1,580 for one-bedroom units, $2,240 for two-bedroom units and $2,800 for three-bedroom apartments, according to a Mill Creek spokesman. Officials have not yet released details on what businesses will take up the first level of the mixed-use complex.
The building is located at 780 Memorial Drive, about a quarter of a mile west of where the Beltline meets Memorial. Thanks in part to the Beltline, Reynoldstown and the stretch of road near the multi-use path “has become a hot spot for redevelopment,” Mill Creek noted in a news release.
Similar high-end complexes have sprouted up near the site of the Modera development, including the Alta Dairies Apartments across the street, which also offers luxury units with studios starting at $1,325 per month. Real estate data from Zillow shows that rents in Reynoldstown and across the city have risen in recent years.
“We know residents will enjoy this walkable and lively neighborhood, and we are excited to show everyone how we have captured the artistic character in this community," said Chase Beasley, a development associate for Mill Creek.
The apartment building features a fitness center, yoga studio, covered patio, “resort-inspired pool" with cabanas, club lounge and coworking areas. The interior design was inspired by “Brooklyn’s hip boutique hotels and residences combined with the revitalization of the Reynoldstown neighborhood itself, featuring brick, reclaimed wood and black iron metals for an industrial look,” developers said.
Mill Creek also operates Modera properties in Midtown, Buckhead and Sandy Springs. Construction is also beginning on a new mixed-use Modera complex in downtown Decatur.