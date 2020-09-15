Luxury apartments opening near Beltline

Similar high-end complexes have sprouted up near the site of the Modera development, including the Alta Dairies Apartments across the street, which also offers luxury units with studios starting at $1,325 per month. Real estate data from Zillow shows that rents in Reynoldstown and across the city have risen in recent years.

“We know residents will enjoy this walkable and lively neighborhood, and we are excited to show everyone how we have captured the artistic character in this community," said Chase Beasley, a development associate for Mill Creek.

The apartment building features a fitness center, yoga studio, covered patio, “resort-inspired pool" with cabanas, club lounge and coworking areas. The interior design was inspired by “Brooklyn’s hip boutique hotels and residences combined with the revitalization of the Reynoldstown neighborhood itself, featuring brick, reclaimed wood and black iron metals for an industrial look,” developers said.

Mill Creek also operates Modera properties in Midtown, Buckhead and Sandy Springs. Construction is also beginning on a new mixed-use Modera complex in downtown Decatur.