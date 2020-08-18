Mixed-use apartment complex coming to Decatur, with rents averaging $3K

Modera Decatur will also have an activities director, resort-style pool, sauna and steam room, fitness center and outdoor rooftop lounge.

“The individual homes will offer high-end finishes and promote a comfortable but luxurious living environment, centered around a sophisticated, modern design,” Mill Creek said in a statement.

The property is located just a few blocks north of Decatur Square and the Decatur MARTA station. It is taking the place of a Bank of America building, which will be demolished this week. Mill Creek plans to build a new Bank of America next to the complex.

A rendering of the rooftop lounge. Credit: Courtesy/Mill Creek Residential Credit: Courtesy/Mill Creek Residential

The development will be Mill Creek’s ninth community in the Atlanta area; the firm also has high-end apartment complexes in Buckhead, Midtown and Sandy Springs, and plans to open Modera properties in Reynoldstown and on Lenox Road this fall.

Monthly rent for available one-bedroom apartments at Modera Sandy Springs range from about $1,300 to $1,660, and $1,700 to $2,000 for two-bedroom units.

“We are really excited to expand our footprint to Decatur,” Chase Beasley, development associate for Mill Creek, said in a statement. “This is our first community in this pocket of Atlanta, and we have strategically aligned our homes and amenities to provide a superior living experience in a location providing all of life’s comforts within a block.”