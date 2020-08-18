Mixed-use apartment complex coming to Decatur, with rents averaging $3K

Nearly 200 new apartments with a “comfortable but luxurious” design are coming to downtown Decatur as part of a new mixed-used development.
The “Modera Decatur” project plans to break ground this month, according to developers at Mill Creek Residential. The complex is slated to open in the fall of 2022.
Plans call for the eight-story building at 163 Clairemont Ave. to have 194 apartment units, with eight shops and restaurants on the ground floor, according to a statement from Mill Creek. It will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with an average monthly rent of about $3,000, developers said. The average size of the apartments is 1,194 square feet.
Credit: Courtesy/Mill Creek Residential
Developers said they are targeting the “active adult renter.” The units will include quartz countertops, dual vanity bathrooms, kitchen islands and separate dining areas.
Modera Decatur will also have an activities director, resort-style pool, sauna and steam room, fitness center and outdoor rooftop lounge.
“The individual homes will offer high-end finishes and promote a comfortable but luxurious living environment, centered around a sophisticated, modern design,” Mill Creek said in a statement.
The property is located just a few blocks north of Decatur Square and the Decatur MARTA station. It is taking the place of a Bank of America building, which will be demolished this week. Mill Creek plans to build a new Bank of America next to the complex.
Credit: Courtesy/Mill Creek Residential
The development will be Mill Creek’s ninth community in the Atlanta area; the firm also has high-end apartment complexes in Buckhead, Midtown and Sandy Springs, and plans to open Modera properties in Reynoldstown and on Lenox Road this fall.
Monthly rent for available one-bedroom apartments at Modera Sandy Springs range from about $1,300 to $1,660, and $1,700 to $2,000 for two-bedroom units.
“We are really excited to expand our footprint to Decatur,” Chase Beasley, development associate for Mill Creek, said in a statement. “This is our first community in this pocket of Atlanta, and we have strategically aligned our homes and amenities to provide a superior living experience in a location providing all of life’s comforts within a block.”