Lopsided business license fees creates Roswell debate

Councilwoman Christine Hall told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she discovered that the city used the wrong data source for business tax rates in August after weeks of trying to figure out how revenue fell short.

In 2018 city staff used an older IRS data source for all business types, Luckett said in the work session. But in 2019, a more recent IRS data source was used and it didn’t include all business types, thus the change in some of the tax rates.

Some council members say the uncollected monies from large profitable businesses could’ve paid for sidewalk and other infrastructure improvements.

“We just left that money on the table,” Hall told the AJC. “That’s just the way it was.”

Roswell collects less money in business license fees than other neighboring cities. Luckett said a new car dealership with $83 million in gross receipts would owe Roswell only $9,600, but the same business would owe Sandy Springs $75,000.