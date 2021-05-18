Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez to run for state House seat

Martinez will finish his term as mayor in January 2022. He will officially be able to qualify for the state election in March 2022, with the primary taking place in May and the general election in November. If he wins, he would take office in January 2023.

If elected, Martinez said he would lean on other representatives to learn the ropes of serving in the state House. While he has a core set of beliefs, he said he would be willing to listen to his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

The 114th district encompasses parts of Barrow, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Walton counties, including unincorporated and incorporated Loganville. As of now, no one else has announced their intention to run for the seat, Martinez said.

In a Facebook post, Kirby announced last week that he will not seek reelection in 2022. He wrote that he went ahead and made the decision to allow those interested in running to have enough time to “fully consider the responsibilities of being a part-time legislator and full-time representative for the people.”

Martinez echoed these sentiments, saying he went ahead and announced his run for state House to give adequate consideration time to anyone thinking about making a bid to serve as Loganville’s next mayor.

Kirby will continue to involve himself in politics, he said. But despite rumors, he will not run for the 10th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, nor will he seek office as Georgia’s labor commissioner, his Facebook post said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution placed a call to Kirby for further comment, but he did not respond by the time of publication