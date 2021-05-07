Local groups participate in national voting rights event Saturday

The “votercades” are scheduled in dozens of cities across the country on Saturday. Meant to push for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the events echo earlier motorcades used to increase voter turnout.

One will begin in Walton and Gwinnett counties at 2 p.m. and end in Loganville at 3:30 p.m. The Georgia event is sponsored by the Economic Justice Coalition and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda.