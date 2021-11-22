ajc logo
X

LIVE UPDATES: State, defense to present closing arguments in Arbery murder trial

Defendant Travis McMichael stands next to defense attorneys Robert Rubin and Franklin Hogue, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael in the February 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Defendant Travis McMichael stands next to defense attorneys Robert Rubin and Franklin Hogue, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael in the February 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Octavio Jones

Credit: Octavio Jones

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago

State prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to deliver their closing arguments Monday after two weeks of testimony in the trial of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick in Glynn County. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery twice with a shotgun, his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase, and their neighbor Roddie Bryan all face murder charges in the death.

ExploreClosing arguments expected today in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Last week, the attorneys defending the three men closed their case after calling seven witnesses to the stand, including Travis McMichael. The state had rested its case days prior, after calling 23 witnesses.

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.

Here is the latest from the courtroom:

[9:10 a.m.]: Judge Timothy Walmsley has taken the bench. State prosecutors Linda Dunikoski, Paul Camarillo and Larissa Ollivierre are present. Travis McMichael is present with his attorneys, Bob Rubin and Jason Sheffield. Greg McMichael is present with his attorneys, Laura and Frank Hogue. Roddie Bryan is present with his attorney, Kevin Gough. Court is in session.

About the Authors

ajc.com

Asia Simone Burns
ajc.com

Shaddi Abusaid
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
ajc.com

Bill Rankin
Follow Bill Rankin on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Can cash payments help Atlanta’s poor? City seeks to find out
56m ago
Closing arguments expected today in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
3h ago
Lawyer who wants to ban Black pastors no stranger to controversy
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top