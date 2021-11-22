LIVE UPDATES: State, defense to present closing arguments in Arbery murder trial

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick in Glynn County. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery twice with a shotgun, his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase, and their neighbor Roddie Bryan all face murder charges in the death.

Last week, the attorneys defending the three men closed their case after calling seven witnesses to the stand, including Travis McMichael. The state had rested its case days prior, after calling 23 witnesses.