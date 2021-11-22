LIVE UPDATES: State, defense to present closing arguments in Arbery murder trial

State prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to deliver their closing arguments Monday after two weeks of testimony in the trial of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick in Glynn County. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery twice with a shotgun, his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase, and their neighbor Roddie Bryan all face murder charges in the death.
Last week, the attorneys defending the three men closed their case after calling seven witnesses to the stand, including Travis McMichael. The state had rested its case days prior, after calling 23 witnesses.
WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.
Here is the latest from the courtroom:
[9:10 a.m.]: Judge Timothy Walmsley has taken the bench. State prosecutors Linda Dunikoski, Paul Camarillo and Larissa Ollivierre are present. Travis McMichael is present with his attorneys, Bob Rubin and Jason Sheffield. Greg McMichael is present with his attorneys, Laura and Frank Hogue. Roddie Bryan is present with his attorney, Kevin Gough. Court is in session.