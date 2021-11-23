LIVE UPDATES: Jury to start deliberating in Arbery death case following closing arguments, rebuttal

The jury selected for the trial of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to receive the case for deliberation on Tuesday following a final statement from state prosecutors.
State prosecutors will offer a rebuttal to the defense attorneys’ closing arguments, which were given on Monday. Both counsels closed their cases last week after testimony from 30 witnesses — 23 from the state and seven from the defense, including Travis McMichael.
Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick in Glynn County. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery twice with a shotgun, his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase, and their neighbor Roddie Bryan all face murder charges in the death.
The attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan contend the three men were attempting to make a lawful citizen’s arrest because they suspected Arbery of entering a vacant home under construction. The state has pushed back against those claims, saying Arbery never took anything from the house.
Following the state’s rebuttal, Judge Timothy Walmsley will provide them with the relevant laws that should guide their deliberations. This will include the Georgia citizen’s arrest law that was repealed last year and the laws guiding justified self-defense.
Meanwhile, more than 300 miles away, the Atlanta Police Department is monitoring the trial in preparation for any protests that may occur following a verdict.
“We will continue monitoring the court proceedings and we stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities, of those exercising their first amendment right or to address illegal activity, should the need arise,” the agency said in a statement.
WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.
Here is the latest from the courtroom:
[9:23 a.m.]: The jury is being brought back into the courtroom. The state’s closing statements will continue.
[9:08 a.m.]: The defense attorneys have motioned for a mistrial. The jury has been escorted out of the room for further discussion.
[9:02 a.m.]: Dunikoski says the McMichaels showed no regard for how Arbery may have been feeling while being pursued in Satilla Shores.
“How about some empathy? Remember LEAPS?” she says, referencing a mnemonic device Travis McMichael said his training was based on. “Listen, empathize. Where’s Travis McMichael’s empathy?”
She continues, saying she wonders if the McMichaels ever questioned what the situation looked like from Arbery’s point of view. She asks if they thought to themselves, “I wonder if you may be scaring or startling this person. I wonder if it may be so bad that they might react in a negative way.”
[8:57 a.m.]: Dunikoski says that in determining if Travis McMichael’s actions were reasonable, his previous training is irrelevant.
“The danger to you has to be imminent,” she says. “’I am about to be killed,’ not ‘some guy I’ve been chasing for five minutes is running at me.’”
[8:50 a.m.]: Dunikoski tells the jurors that Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Roddie Bryan committed four felonies against Ahmaud Arbery, and those felonies contributed to his death. She reminds them of two of the charges the three men face: aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
“If they hadn’t put him in reasonable fear of receiving serious bodily harm so that he ran away from them, would he be dead? The answer is no,” she says. “Therefore that substantially contributed to his death.”
[8:39 a.m.]: Linda Dunikoski, one of three state prosecutors trying the case, has begun addressing the jury. She is offering a rebuttal to the defense team’s closing arguments.
[8:36 a.m.]: Court is now in session.