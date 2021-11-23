LIVE UPDATES: Jury to start deliberating in Arbery death case following closing arguments, rebuttal

Meanwhile, more than 300 miles away, the Atlanta Police Department is monitoring the trial in preparation for any protests that may occur following a verdict.

“We will continue monitoring the court proceedings and we stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities, of those exercising their first amendment right or to address illegal activity, should the need arise,” the agency said in a statement.

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.

Here is the latest from the courtroom:

[9:23 a.m.]: The jury is being brought back into the courtroom. The state’s closing statements will continue.

[9:08 a.m.]: The defense attorneys have motioned for a mistrial. The jury has been escorted out of the room for further discussion.

[9:02 a.m.]: Dunikoski says the McMichaels showed no regard for how Arbery may have been feeling while being pursued in Satilla Shores.

“How about some empathy? Remember LEAPS?” she says, referencing a mnemonic device Travis McMichael said his training was based on. “Listen, empathize. Where’s Travis McMichael’s empathy?”

She continues, saying she wonders if the McMichaels ever questioned what the situation looked like from Arbery’s point of view. She asks if they thought to themselves, “I wonder if you may be scaring or startling this person. I wonder if it may be so bad that they might react in a negative way.”

[8:57 a.m.]: Dunikoski says that in determining if Travis McMichael’s actions were reasonable, his previous training is irrelevant.

“The danger to you has to be imminent,” she says. “’I am about to be killed,’ not ‘some guy I’ve been chasing for five minutes is running at me.’”

[8:50 a.m.]: Dunikoski tells the jurors that Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Roddie Bryan committed four felonies against Ahmaud Arbery, and those felonies contributed to his death. She reminds them of two of the charges the three men face: aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

“If they hadn’t put him in reasonable fear of receiving serious bodily harm so that he ran away from them, would he be dead? The answer is no,” she says. “Therefore that substantially contributed to his death.”

[8:39 a.m.]: Linda Dunikoski, one of three state prosecutors trying the case, has begun addressing the jury. She is offering a rebuttal to the defense team’s closing arguments.

[8:36 a.m.]: Court is now in session.