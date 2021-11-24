LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of jury deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery death trial

The jury chosen to decide the fate of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will continue trying to reach a verdict on Wednesday as deliberations pour into a second day.
Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick in Glynn County. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery twice with a shotgun, his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase, and their neighbor Roddie Bryan all face murder charges in the death.
The attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan contend the three men were attempting to make a lawful citizen’s arrest because they suspected Arbery of entering a vacant home under construction. The state has pushed back against those claims, saying Arbery never took anything from the house.
Each man faces nine counts in Arbery’s death: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit the felony of false imprisonment.
DeliberationsThe jury has asked to re-watch videos shown during the trial and to hear the 911 call made by nts. After deliberating for about six hours, the jury broke for the day without reaching a verdict.
[9:38 a.m.]:
Here is the latest from the courthouse:
[9:56 a.m.]: After listening to the 911 call, the jury has returned to deliberations.
[9:52 a.m.]: The jury is watching video of Arbery being shot three times.
[8:36 a.m.]: The jury briefly entered the courtroom and has now begun the second day of their deliberations.
[8:31 a.m.]: State prosecutors, the defendants, their attorneys and their families are all present in the courtroom. The judge has taken the bench.