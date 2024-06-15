‘Limit your time outdoors’ due to high heat

“That’s a major impact from the heat. Need to limit your time outdoors, avoid that peak heating in the afternoon and make sure you stay hydrated,” Monahan said.

As the heat starts building, pets can also be affected. When it’s 95 degrees outside, asphalt can be as hot as 140 degrees, concrete can be 125, grass can top off at 105, and shaded grass can still climb up to 90, Monahan said. If your pet is not accustomed to wearing shoes, limit walks to the morning and early-evening hours. And ensure they are well hydrated throughout the day.

Some isolated storms could move through Saturday afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will bring moisture into the atmosphere and leave us with a 20% chance of rain. Monahan said showers will be brief if they appear.

The National Weather Service has issued a Level 3 of 4 heat risk for parts of metro Atlanta and Central Georgia on Saturday. It’s an “experimental color-numeric-based index that provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period,” according to the organization, and a Level 3 means that the heat impacts anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration. The rest of Georgia will be under a Level 2 heat risk, with small areas under a Level 1.

On Sunday for Father’s Day, the heart of Atlanta will be under a Level 4 heat risk, which occurs when there is a long-duration of extreme heat with little to no overnight relief, the NWS said.

The NWS HeatRisk considers three factors: how unusual the heat is for the time of the year, the duration of the heat, and if those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sunday’s high will be slightly lower at 94 degrees, but the heat index will make it feel like 98, according to the NWS. Overnight temperatures will be warmer and a low of 76 degrees is expected.

