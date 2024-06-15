SATURDAY'S WEATHER

‘Limit your time outdoors’ due to high heat

The record high for Saturday is 99 degrees, and we’ll be just shy of that at 98.
31 minutes ago

Near-record highs are settling over Atlanta on Saturday, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures.

The record high is 99 degrees, and we’ll be just shy of that at 98, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. The average for this time of year is 87.

Even the morning will be balmy, with a low of 74 degrees. Metro Atlanta will warm up rapidly and we’ll be at 91 by noon.

“That’s a major impact from the heat. Need to limit your time outdoors, avoid that peak heating in the afternoon and make sure you stay hydrated,” Monahan said.

ExploreCooling centers open in city of Atlanta and Cobb County this weekend

As the heat starts building, pets can also be affected. When it’s 95 degrees outside, asphalt can be as hot as 140 degrees, concrete can be 125, grass can top off at 105, and shaded grass can still climb up to 90, Monahan said. If your pet is not accustomed to wearing shoes, limit walks to the morning and early-evening hours. And ensure they are well hydrated throughout the day.

Some isolated storms could move through Saturday afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will bring moisture into the atmosphere and leave us with a 20% chance of rain. Monahan said showers will be brief if they appear.

The National Weather Service has issued a Level 3 of 4 heat risk for parts of metro Atlanta and Central Georgia on Saturday. It’s an “experimental color-numeric-based index that provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period,” according to the organization, and a Level 3 means that the heat impacts anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration. The rest of Georgia will be under a Level 2 heat risk, with small areas under a Level 1.

On Sunday for Father’s Day, the heart of Atlanta will be under a Level 4 heat risk, which occurs when there is a long-duration of extreme heat with little to no overnight relief, the NWS said.

The NWS HeatRisk considers three factors: how unusual the heat is for the time of the year, the duration of the heat, and if those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sunday’s high will be slightly lower at 94 degrees, but the heat index will make it feel like 98, according to the NWS. Overnight temperatures will be warmer and a low of 76 degrees is expected.

