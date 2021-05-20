Lilburn wants mixed-use development in Old Town

Lilburn is calling for a developer to build a restaurant with residential or commercial space at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street.
The mixed-use development on nearly 2.1 acres would attract residents and visitors to the historic Old Town district, said Brian Burchik, community development administrator and public information officer. The developer would enter a lease or lease-to-purchase agreement with the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority, as the city owns the property.
“I think the idea of a walkable town is something that more and more people are desiring, as well as more residential options,” Burchik said.
The vacant property was the site of quadplexes and two homes until the city purchased it. The city will consider both residential and commercial components, Burchik said, as long as it includes a restaurant and fits the aesthetic of the downtown area.
Interested developers will be required to submit a business plan, design concept, financial information, qualifications and a refundable deposit of $1,000. Proposals are due by June 25, and a committee will choose the best one. The committee’s recommendation is set to be sent to the authority to consider in July.
The city is in the process of entering a similar agreement for the construction of a brewery in Old Town. The authority is still choosing a developer for the project, Burchik said.