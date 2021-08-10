Lilburn temporarily bans future small discount stores

On Monday, Lilburn City Council unanimously agreed to temporarily ban new applications for “small-box retail stores” until 2023. The action targets establishments of 6,000 square feet or less that offer discounted goods, including convenience stores, used merchandise stores, dollar stores and hobby stores.

In recent years, stores with “nondescript” names and covered windows have opened in “very small spaces in retail centers without enough space, in our opinion, to really sell any products or get your name out there,” said Planning Director Joellen Wilson.