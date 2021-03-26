Lilburn representative hosts feminine hygiene product drive

Clark and her organizers will set up a booth in front of the park’s depot by the street at 12 p.m. to accept donations for pads, tampons, leggings and shorts. The donations will be given to nine Gwinnett County elementary, middle and high schools.

“A lot of people don’t realize that a lot of the schools provide these items for students that may not have them because they weren’t prepared to have them (or) because they can’t afford them,” Clark said.