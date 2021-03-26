Lilburn representative hosts feminine hygiene product drive

State Rep. Jasmine Clark (D-Lilburn) is hosting a feminine hygiene product drive, rain or shine, at Mountain Park Park on Sunday, March 28.
Clark and her organizers will set up a booth in front of the park’s depot by the street at 12 p.m. to accept donations for pads, tampons, leggings and shorts. The donations will be given to nine Gwinnett County elementary, middle and high schools.
“A lot of people don’t realize that a lot of the schools provide these items for students that may not have them because they weren’t prepared to have them (or) because they can’t afford them,” Clark said.
Clark has also set up an online wishlist for people who wish to donate but cannot in person. The state representative held the first day of the drive on March 21, in which she received hundreds of donations for local schools.
“I’ve heard so many stories, and this overwhelming support that we’ve gotten on this drive shows that people understand this is a real issue,” Clark said. “They were so happy to have an opportunity to help out our kids in our district.”