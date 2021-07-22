ajc logo
Lilburn cleans up more than 3,000 illegally dumped tires

Lilburn officials, with the help of private property owners, cleaned up up more than 3,000 illegally dumped tires behind Lilburn Market Center. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)
Lilburn officials, with the help of private property owners, cleaned up up more than 3,000 illegally dumped tires behind Lilburn Market Center. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Lilburn officials worked with private property owners to remove more than 3,000 tires dumped behind a shopping center.

It cost the Gwinnett city about $12,000 to move the tires behind Lilburn Market Center off Lawrenceville Highway. A program under Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division will reimburse the city for the costs.

Scrap tires can cause environmental issues when pests turn them into breeding grounds and chemicals contaminate soil. The discarded rubber also poses a fire threat.

The city contracted with Latham Sanitation to complete the cleanup, which occurred over the course of several days. The tires will be processed by Liberty Tire Recycling.

Lilburn officials arrested the perpetrators during an undercover operation before the cleanup began, said Jenny Simpkins, assistant city manager, in an email. It’s unclear how long the illegal dumping had occurred, she said.

