Lil Yachty joining LeBron James nonprofit to promote early voting this weekend

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty will encourage Georgians to vote early this weekend at an event hosted by two big-name nonprofits.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, which some are calling national “Vote Early Day,” residents can visit the Georgia International Plaza next to State Farm Arena to receive resources for voting, free food and live entertainment.
The event is organized by More Than A Vote, the voting rights organization founded by LeBron James and a group of Black athletes and artists, and When We All Vote, which was started by Michelle Obama. Lil Yachty, who was born in Mableton, is set to be one of the celebrities making an appearance.
State Farm Arena is an early voting location for Fulton County voters; thousands have already cast ballots there since early voting began last week. On Saturday, polls are open at State Farm (and Fulton’s other early voting spots) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event at Georgia International Plaza, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will include free food from World Central Kitchen and personal protective equipment giveaways, according to a statement from organizers. Participants and staff plan to follow social distancing protocols.