Lil Yachty joining LeBron James nonprofit to promote early voting this weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 24, which some are calling national “Vote Early Day,” residents can visit the Georgia International Plaza next to State Farm Arena to receive resources for voting, free food and live entertainment.

The event is organized by More Than A Vote, the voting rights organization founded by LeBron James and a group of Black athletes and artists, and When We All Vote, which was started by Michelle Obama. Lil Yachty, who was born in Mableton, is set to be one of the celebrities making an appearance.