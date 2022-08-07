Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through

Headliner Rick Springfield appeared onstage with Ford, much to the delight of the audience and a group of women who had crowded at the foot of the stage to get of a glimpse of the “Jessie’s Girl” singer. Springfield promised to come back and fulfill his commitment to perform.

“The chance of someone getting struck by lightning is incredibly remote but they can’t take a chance,” he said. “We will come back.”

The concert, however, wasn’t a total wash. John Waite squeezed in a tight 20-minute set at the beginning of the concert when the skies were still sunny, singing “Change,” from the ‘80s classic film “Vision Quest,” and his biggest solo hit, “Missing You.”

The Babys singer closed with a full-throated cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” that brought the crowd to its feet.