Lidl to open new Marietta store in December

Lidl, which rhymes with “needle,” moves into a building that had been vacant for several years, city of Marietta officials previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The site housed an A&P grocery store nearly three decades ago. More recently, it was home to a gym and fitness center, the city said.

Lidl previously said the Marietta launch is part of the company’s plans to open 50 new locations along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The expansion in Georgia, the company said, is expected to create about 200 jobs. The grocer also plans to open a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Covington during the next two years.