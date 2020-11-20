Lidl to open new Marietta store in December

A German grocery store chain will open its fourth Cobb County location next month.
Lidl will open for business at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 670 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, the company said Friday. A ribbon-cutting is planned for 7:40 a.m.
The Whitlock Avenue location joins three other stores in Cobb: 1205 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, 2641 Powder Springs Road in Marietta and 4844 Floyd Road SW in Mableton.
Lidl, which rhymes with “needle,” moves into a building that had been vacant for several years, city of Marietta officials previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The site housed an A&P grocery store nearly three decades ago. More recently, it was home to a gym and fitness center, the city said.
Lidl previously said the Marietta launch is part of the company’s plans to open 50 new locations along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The expansion in Georgia, the company said, is expected to create about 200 jobs. The grocer also plans to open a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Covington during the next two years.
According to its website, Lidl says it has more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries across the globe. It boasts a wide selection of beer and wine, fresh produce, meat and bakery items, as well as gluten-free and organic items. Other metro Atlanta locations are in Jonesboro, Atlanta, Snellville, Dunwoody, Suwanee, Peachtree Corners, Woodstock and Lawrenceville.