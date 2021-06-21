Lidl in Duluth to open Wednesday

Lidl, a German retailer, will open its newest Gwinnett County location at 2330 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The store offers both American and European products, marketing itself as having “suspiciously low prices.”

The first 100 customers in the 20,000-square-foot store will receive a gift card ranging from $1 to $100. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card and take advantage of special giveaways.