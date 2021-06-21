Lidl in Duluth to open Wednesday

There will be a new place to shop for groceries near downtown Duluth starting Wednesday.
Lidl, a German retailer, will open its newest Gwinnett County location at 2330 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The store offers both American and European products, marketing itself as having “suspiciously low prices.”
The first 100 customers in the 20,000-square-foot store will receive a gift card ranging from $1 to $100. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card and take advantage of special giveaways.
Customers will be greeted by baked goods from a bakery at the entrance of the Duluth location. There will be different food and non-food items each Wednesday for a limited time, such as small kitchen appliances, fitness gear, toys and outdoor furniture.
Lidl already has more than 10 locations across metro Atlanta, including stores in Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners and Snellville.