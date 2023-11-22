Learn more about big Thanksgiving edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Our Thanksgiving Day newspaper is our biggest of the year – stuffed with savings and more than 100 pages of bonus content.
You’ll find a 48-page puzzle book; a special print edition of Sports Insider, our weekly digital sports magazine; and a holiday guide that features the most dazzling light displays in Georgia, holiday recipes and much more.
You can buy an early edition of the Thanksgiving Day newspaper beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be available at retail outlets where you normally buy The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Holiday food ideas: Recipes, sides and more
