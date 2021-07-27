Lawrenceville’s Bob Clark won’t seek reelection

Clark highlighted the council’s role in revitalizing the downtown area and several city-sponsored initiatives and projects either completed or underway. He mentioned infrastructure upgrades and resident-led boards created by council to further involvement with local government.

“The impressive thing about these accomplishments is the way in which councilmembers have worked together,” Clark said. “... I’ve learned a priceless lesson on how the will of the people gets translated into reality... It takes a community to build one.”

A former educator, high school principal and superintendent, Clark said he plans to spend time at Lake Hartwell with his wife, Valerie, and their grandson. But he said residents will continue to see him involved with the city.

Austin Thompson, a small business consultant, declared his intention to run for Clark’s seat months before the announcement that the councilmember won’t seek reelection. Jen Young, executive director of Impact46, plans to run for Roche’s current seat.