ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville’s Bob Clark won’t seek reelection

Longtime Councilmember Bob Clark announced during a Monday meeting that he will not seek reelection. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Caption
Longtime Councilmember Bob Clark announced during a Monday meeting that he will not seek reelection. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Lawrenceville residents will choose two new City Council members in this year’s local elections.

Councilmember Bob Clark announced during a Monday meeting that he will not run for another four years in office. First elected in 2005, Clark will end his tenure as the most longstanding current council member.

“If you think my stepping down means my involvement with the city is ending, you’d be wrong,” said Clark during the meeting. “I’ll likely be sharing my opinions from the other side of this dais after my term is over.”

Councilmember Keith Roche announced in June that he will not seek reelection. The seats for Roche and Clark will be the only offices on the November ballot, in which residents will choose two new faces to join City Council in 2022.

“My goal in public service has been to enhance the quality of life in Lawrenceville, to have a town that’s safe, attractive and prosperous,” Clark said.

Clark highlighted the council’s role in revitalizing the downtown area and several city-sponsored initiatives and projects either completed or underway. He mentioned infrastructure upgrades and resident-led boards created by council to further involvement with local government.

“The impressive thing about these accomplishments is the way in which councilmembers have worked together,” Clark said. “... I’ve learned a priceless lesson on how the will of the people gets translated into reality... It takes a community to build one.”

A former educator, high school principal and superintendent, Clark said he plans to spend time at Lake Hartwell with his wife, Valerie, and their grandson. But he said residents will continue to see him involved with the city.

Austin Thompson, a small business consultant, declared his intention to run for Clark’s seat months before the announcement that the councilmember won’t seek reelection. Jen Young, executive director of Impact46, plans to run for Roche’s current seat.

In Other News
1
New technology could help Gwinnett officers solve gun-related crimes
2
How could Buford Highway in Norcross look in 15 years?
3
Buford to adopt 2022 budget and 2021 property tax increase Aug. 2
4
Deadline to register security alarm systems in Gwinnett extended until...
5
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top