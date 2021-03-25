Lawrenceville to upgrade intersection plagued by traffic buildup

Besides traffic-buildup, the current intersection also sees a high number of rear-end accidents, Warbington said. The Lawrenceville Police Department reported 48 accidents at the intersection in 2020 and has reported 13 so far in 2021, said Lt. Jake Parker.

The city expects to start construction either late summer or fall of this year, Warbington said, hoping to wrap up construction by 2022. Drivers may experience “short-term pain for long-term gain” with traffic delays or diversions throughout the construction period, he said.

Lawrenceville will front most of the bill, picking up the project in response to a windfall in special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) collections. The city expects Gwinnett County to fund about $770,000 of the project, and the county will officially decide whether to sign off on the agreement in April, Warbington said.

“Because this was not a programmed project, a lot of folks don’t know that it’s coming,” Warbington said.