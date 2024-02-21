Lawrenceville police add bicycle unit to department

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still also added that the new unit provides another way for officers to best serve the city.

“When you’re walking in the streets, and the neighborhood, you see things that you can’t see when you’re driving,” Still said. Riding bikes could help officers take a proactive approach and help prevent crime, Still added.

The new unit consists of three officers, but the department is planning to add two more by July. The officers will mainly cover the city’s downtown area but will also answer other calls if needed. Right now, the unit works Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and during city events, Sgt. Darren Baumann said.

Baumann, who leads the new unit, said being approachable is an important goal for them.

“When we’re on a bicycle, and we’re dressed like this,” Baumann said while pointing to the new blue uniforms his team wears, “I feel like, to the public, we are more approachable.”