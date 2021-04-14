Lawrenceville couple to open downtown coffee and sweets shop

Reyna's Espresso and Sweets on West Crogan Street in downtown Lawrenceville will start serving coffee, espresso-based drinks and desserts before the summer starts. (Courtesy of Richard Garcia)

Garcia named the shop after his mother, who passed away from cancer right before he and Horton started dating. “(My mother) is the main reason that has pushed me to do better,” he said. “That’s why I chose the name, because I think she was the one who really started it.”

The couple has spent the past year expanding their coffee knowledge. The shop will roast its own beans, which Garcia said will separate the shop from others in Lawrenceville. Customers sitting on the patio will be able to see the coffee roasting through a window.

“Consistency is really what we’re aiming for,” said Horton, who worked as a general manager at a restaurant for 10 years. “That’s one thing I feel like a lot of places lack, so we want to make it someplace that somebody can go and get the same coffee today that they did yesterday and will tomorrow.”

The shop will offer gourmet desserts prepared by locally owned D’s Delicious Desserts, which will set it apart from other places, Garcia said. Selections will include coffee tres leches cake, lemon cookies sweet potato whoopie pies and gluten-free/vegan options.

Large chain coffee shops offer quick service and a drive-thru, but nothing compares to a barista knowing their customers’ names and orders when they walk through the door, Horton said.

The future shop has received positive reception from the Lawrenceville community, with hundreds of likes on a Facebook post by the City of Lawrenceville. Residents seem excited to have a new place to experience in time for the summer, Horton said.

“I think that’s our responsibility — to make sure that we keep that coffee culture alive and bring the best we can to the table,” Garcia said.