Lawrenceville approves new homeless shelter for families

The pandemic’s economic impact, including a spike in unemployment, makes the shelter more necessary than ever, Love said. Most evictions are halted through the end of the year under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, but once they are allowed to proceed, Love expects there will be many families in need of help and a place to stay.

“We are here to help our communities during this time of crisis,” Love said. “When the eviction moratoriums are over, we will be here to help.”

The shelter is only for stays up to 90 days, and Family Promise Gwinnett generally does not handle cases involving addiction or severe mental health issues, according to its website. Love described it as a “high barrier” program.

Parents in the program can get services including financial counseling and help finding a long-term job. People who get assistance from the organization must pass a drug screening and a background check and undergo multiple interviews before being offered assistance.

The zoning change required to operate the shelter was unanimously approved, receiving an extended round of applause from Family Promise Gwinnett supporters in the room.

“Thank you, that doesn’t happen very often” said Mayor David Still with a laugh.

