Lawrenceville adding health, safety upgrades to $35M theater project

The joint venture between the city of Lawrenceville and Aurora Theatre began in June 2019, months before the coronavirus first emerged in China. But since the pandemic began, new equipment and technology intended to prevent disease spread have been added to the plan. The upgrades will cost about $4 million, bringing the original $31 million price tag to $35 million, city spokeswoman Melissa Hardegree said.

“COVID-19 has changed our perception of safety and these additions to the project will create a safer environment for our visitors to enjoy vibrant arts experiences,” said Anthony Rodriguez, Aurora Theatre’s producing artistic director, in a city press release.